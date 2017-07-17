Family upset with sunken headstone at cemetery

A family's loss is becoming even more painful because their loved one's headstone is now sinking into the ground.

Family members said they are at their wit's end after calling the cemetery multiple times to try to get it fixed, but they haven't gotten anywhere.

Terri Bargeron said she was devastated when she lost both her parents within a 15 month span.

"My mom had cancer and my dad had heart disease. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. They were wonderful parents. They are dearly missed," Bargeron said.

She said she and her family chose Garfield Cemetery because they have buried other family members there in the past.

"It's been a really great place to bury your loved ones, but I don't know what's going on right now," Bargeron said.

The problem she is referring to is the shift in her parents' headstone.

Bargeron said after he mother was buried in the same place as her dad, the headstone never looked the same.

"This is their final resting place and it looks horrible. Every time we come out here we get upset," she said.

She said she has tried to do something about it.

"All my family are contacting, you know what's going on with this? I'm not getting anywhere," Bargeron said.

Township Supervisor Jim Dubay said he has contacted the sexton in regards to getting the problem fixed and is well aware it is still a problem.

Dubay said he will make sure the issue is addressed in the township meeting in three weeks.

As for Bargeron, she said she will continue to speak up until the matter is resolved.

"There's a major issue here that needs to be taken care of," she said.

