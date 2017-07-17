Upper Peninsula man allegedly kidnapped, assaulted co-worker

An Upper Peninsula man faces a federal kidnapping charge after holding a co-worker for several days following a fishing outing.

Thirty-seven-year-old Eric Scott Ruska of Rumely was charged Monday. He's being held without bail after being arrested Friday at a Munising service station with the 28-year-old victim strapped into the passenger seat of his pickup truck.

FBI special agent Richard Grout said in a complaint filed in in Marquette federal court that the two went fishing July 8 on Chicago Lake in Delta County. Grout says Ruska punched the woman, sexually assaulted her in the boat, then took her to his truck and sexually assaulted her repeatedly as he drove through the Hiawatha National Forest.

Ruska was convicted of kidnapping and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2004.

