Residents get no answers despite constant flooding

Many people around Mid-Michigan have their share of flooding issues from a number of heavy rains this summer.

One local homeowner has had enough.

A creek that runs along his property regularly overflows flooding his property and causing a lot of damage.

He feels the county commissioners he's contacted about it are dragging their feet.

Michael Lawrence, Bay County resident, said flooding has occurred at his home four times in the past five years. He still has not received help from the drain commission on the issue.

"The flooding started back in 2012 and also 2015 and then twice this year," Lawrence said.

Lawrence said he is doing his best to stay afloat after recent flooding, but due to a constantly overflowing drain near his property he said he has had to endure more than most over the years.

"Our insurance company won't give me flood insurance because they said you had to be in a flood plain to get flood insurance. Plus I just think it would cost so much because it's happened so many times," Lawrence said.

Even though Lawrence said he's reached out to the Bay County Drain Commission several times, he has only heard back from them once and still has yet to receive any sort of assistance.

"I'm not as concerned about getting a reimbursement as I am about fixing the problem. We all are just on pins and needles because every time it rains now, you know, we don't know what to do. Just preparing for the next one," Lawrence said.

TV5 reached out to the drain commission and were told they are aware of the issue and are attempting to get to the area.

In the meantime, the commission said the drain is functioning.

As for Lawrence and his neighbors, he said it's not working well enough.

"My future is now. I don't want to spend the rest of my life having to deal with the stress," Lawrence said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.