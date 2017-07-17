Group hopes to get rid of gerrymandering in MI

A group wants to throw a wrench into the way political parties operate in Michigan.

The group wants to take the job of drawing election districts out of the hands of lawmakers and give it to an independent commission.

'Voters not Politicians' has begun a petition drive to amend the state constitution to end the practice of gerrymandering. That's where the party in power draws up districts in a way to favor that party.

The current map was drawn by Republicans in 2010 because they were the party in power at the time. The effect is statewide.

During the last three elections the Democrats running for state house averaged 51 percent of the vote, but ended up with 44 percent of the seats.

'Voters not Politicians' wants to establish a 13 member panel with five independent voters and four members each from the two major parties.

The group needs to collect 316,000 signatures to get its proposal on the November ballot for next year.

