Michigan officials report on fisheries management progress

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has released a report on its fisheries management activities during the previous fiscal year.

The 2016 Fisheries Division Annual Report describes continued efforts toward accomplishing goals set under a five-year plan published in 2013.

Among highlights are dam removal efforts, habitat restoration work and prevention of invasions by non-native species.

Other sections deal with state-record fish, fisheries population changes, education and outreach efforts, partnerships, research, fish stocking and energy efficiency.

The report is available online at http://www.michigan.gov/fishing .

It includes a 13-page document with details of work completed in the past year and a 9-inch-by-12-inch, printed trifold brochure with a summary of the content.

