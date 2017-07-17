Michigan officials report on fisheries management progress - WNEM TV 5

Michigan officials report on fisheries management progress

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
LANSING, MI (AP) -

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has released a report on its fisheries management activities during the previous fiscal year.

The 2016 Fisheries Division Annual Report describes continued efforts toward accomplishing goals set under a five-year plan published in 2013.

Among highlights are dam removal efforts, habitat restoration work and prevention of invasions by non-native species.

Other sections deal with state-record fish, fisheries population changes, education and outreach efforts, partnerships, research, fish stocking and energy efficiency.

The report is available online at http://www.michigan.gov/fishing .

It includes a 13-page document with details of work completed in the past year and a 9-inch-by-12-inch, printed trifold brochure with a summary of the content.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.