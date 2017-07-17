Sheriff's office warns of DTE Energy scam

The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam involving DTE Energy imposters.

The imposters contact businesses and residents informing them they have late payments and their service will be disconnected if they don't pay over the phone, the sheriff's office said.

The scammers have also requested the people to pay via Western Union or by purchasing pre-paid credit cards in the past.

The sheriff's office offered the following tips to avoid falling victim to this scam.

Ask for identification

Pull out your most recent DTE Energy bill and ask the caller to provide you with the amount due and the account number they are referencing the call to.

Check your caller ID. It should display the call as being from DTE Energy.

If you suspect the call may be fraudulent, hang up and call DTE Energy toll-free at 1-800-477-4747. Talk to a customer service representative who can review your account with you to ascertain the status of your account and if you in fact need to initiate a payment.

If you are a victim of Fraud please contact your local police agency.

