Sheriff's office seeks help identifying 2 men in larceny case

(Courtesy: Sanilac County Sheriff's Office) (Courtesy: Sanilac County Sheriff's Office)
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying two men in regards to a larceny case.

The theft happened on July 14 on the 8400 block of N. Vandyke Road in Sanilac County's Greenleaf Township.

If you can identify the two men in the photo contact the sheriff's office at 810-648-8360.

