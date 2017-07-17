Loons snap 10-game losing streak

MIDLAND, Mich. – The law of averages say it was bound to happen eventually and the Great Lakes Loons got back on track with a 5-2 win over the Beloit Snappers on Monday afternoon at Dow Diamond. With the victory, their first since July 5, the Loons snap a franchise record 10-game losing streak.

Aided by home runs in the 3rd and 5th innings from Saige Jenco and Jared Walker, respectively, it was timely hitting that produced the win for the Loons (9-16, 45-49). Jenco hooked a ball inside the right-field foul pole, Mitchell Hansen singled in Oneil Cruz in the 4th and Walker led off the following frame with a no-doubter of a home run. Gavin Lux added some insurance in the 7th inning with a sacrifice fly that brought Steve Berman in.

Despite giving up two runs to Beloit early, Leo Crawford (W, 5-8) kept the Snappers off balance over seven innings. With both solo home runs coming in the top of the 3rd, the lefty allowed just three other hits and one walk the rest of the game. Andre Scrubb (H, 3) and Nolan Long (SV, 4) each pitched one inning of scoreless relief.

Each team had just one player with a multi-hit game as Trace Loehr went 2-for-4 with a home run for Beloit (13-12, 45-49) while Hansen was 2-for-3 with a double. The Loons will be glad to see Loehr leave town as he put the finishing touches on a series where he went 6-for-13 with a double, home run and three runs batted in. Brendon Davis, who saw his 10-game hit streak come to an end Sunday, could not extend his 16-game on-base streak on Monday.

Seth Martinez (L, 2-5) gave up four runs on five hits in six innings of work as he was saddled with the loss.

An off day is up next for the Loons before they wrap up their games against the Western Division this season beginning Wednesday with a trip to Iowa to face the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad Cities River Bandits.

The Loons return to Dow Diamond for a three-game homestand July 26-28 against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. The promotional schedule will be highlighted by Country Western Night on July 28 that will feature Steve Armstrong and the 25¢ Beer Band playing all night in The Cove.