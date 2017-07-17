Sunshine sticks around for Tuesday with warmer temps

High pressure overhead lead to a beautiful summer day all across the region and it appears Tuesday will be no exception. High pressure sticks around for the second day of the work week as well, but we will be turning up the heat... and the humidity. Full breakdown is below.

Overnight/ Tuesday AM

The perfect summer night all across the region. Cool temps and clear skies, it’s a good night to throw open the windows and give the AC a break.

Temperatures have cooled off into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight with low humidity. It will be a great night to enjoy some fresh air or even go star gazing. If you get away from light pollution you may be able to catch sight of the Northern Lights. (If you snap pics send them our way!)

Winds will be out of the south southeast at around 5 mph. These conditions will be were we start the day tomorrow with plenty of sun so pack the sunglasses for the morning commute.

Tuesday

High pressure begins to slide slightly to the east. This is putting Mid-Michigan in the path of south westerly winds which will help boost our temperatures back above average for this time of year into the middle and upper 80s.

Expect mostly sunny skies again with an increase in humidity too. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks if you’re outside for an extended period of time. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny skies will stick around for the majority of the day before clouds build in Tuesday night ahead of our next system that will bring scattered storms by Wednesday.

Wednesday

Scattered showers or thunderstorms will be possible late overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday, but most of the rain will hold off until after the sunrises.

Clouds will be on the increase during the morning will rain moving from the northwest to the south and east.

Showers and storms will last through the day on Wednesday as highs reach the low to mid 80s. This will be the start of a slightly wetter pattern for Mid-Michigan. Even at that, no day this week appears to be an all day rain event. Wednesday’s showers and storms will be very isolated with most folks staying dry.

Thursday

There is a slightly better chance to see showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Most of the rain will be scattered once again, but there will be more coverage compared to Wednesday with a bigger window for wet weather. Highs will stick in the mid 80s.

Friday & The Weekend

It's only Monday, but a lot of folks are already looking forward to the weekend. Unfortunately, there is a chance of rain. The good news is that much like Wednesday and Thursday, the rain will be scattered. So if you have any outdoor plans, you might be able to squeeze them in between the rain drops. Highs will be in the low 80s Friday through Sunday.

