BREAKING: One person shot at Saginaw Twp. apartments

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating a shooting at a local apartment complex. 

It happened late Monday night at the Camelot Place Apartments off S. Center Road in Saginaw Township. 

Saginaw Township Police confirm one person was shot. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, police said. 

Our camera was rolling as someone was led away from the building in handcuffs, but police are not releasing information on any suspects at this time. 

