Another beautiful summer afternoon

After a beautiful weekend, we were able to keep that weather right on rolling into the start of the new workweek with plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures for Monday. Today won't be quite as comfortable in the temperature department, but it should still be pleasant July afternoon.

Today & Tonight

We're not quite as chilly as yesterday morning but overall, temperatures are quite pleasant with most areas falling into the 50s for overnight lows after another night of clear skies. We're starting the day with some fog here and there as well, but most are just fine for the morning commute.

With plenty of sun again for today, don't expect that fog to last long and temperatures will be warming up even more efficiently than yesterday. By lunchtime, we'll be around 80 degrees with highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. With flow generally offshore, lakeshore areas should be warmer today.

Your evening plans are golden tonight with dry weather and plenty of sun. Temperatures will still be warm in the lower 80s, gradually falling into the 60s for overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy through a good chunk of the night, with increasing clouds as we get closer to daybreak tomorrow.

Wednesday

As a cold front moves in from the west, we'll see shower and thunderstorms develop out ahead of it. Unfortunately for those of us who need rain, the front will be weakening as it pushes through and showers and thunderstorms will also weaken as they enter a more stable environment.

We'll likely have a few showers, possibly a thunderstorm around during the morning hours of tomorrow, but it's definitely not a guarantee that you see rain tomorrow morning. If you do get lucky, we also don't expect much in the rain gauge (.10" or less).

Once the cold front passes, shower and thunderstorm chances will diminish. If we can build up enough instability, an isolated shower or storm won't be impossible, but overall we should see clouds break up during the afternoon and most will be dry.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle 80s once again with dew point values jumping into the middle 60s, getting a bit more uncomfortable than we've been to start this week.

