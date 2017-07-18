Another beautiful summer evening with a chance for rain overnight

An appropriately toasty summer day across the region with sunshine and temps that reached into the 80s. This evening will be quiet, but that peace won't last too much longer. We're looking a little stormy as we head into the middle half of the week. Your full breakdown is below.

Tonight

A typical summer day from north to south with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures in the middle 80s. If you want to get outside and soak up some vitamin D you have plenty of time!

Our evening plans are golden tonight with dry weather and plenty of sun. Temperatures will still be warm in the lower 80s, before we gradually fall into the middle 60s for overnight lows.

We will be mostly clear through this evening before the clouds begin to increase through a good chunk of the night. Along with increasing clouds there is a slight chance for isolated showers late overnight into early tomorrow morning.

Wednesday

A cold front will be moving into Michigan tomorrow, unfortunately for those of us who need rain, the front will be weakening as it pushes through and showers and thunderstorms will be far and few between. Also the weakening front will do little to cool us down.

We may wake up to a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm during the morning hours tomorrow. Any rain activity that pops up tomorrow morning will be very isolated meaning most of us will stay dry . It's definitely not a guarantee that you see rain tomorrow morning. If you do get lucky, we also don't expect much in the rain gauge.

Once the cold front passes tomorrow morning, shower and thunderstorm chances will diminish. If we can build up enough instability, an isolated shower or storm won't be impossible in the afternoon, but overall we should see clouds break up during the afternoon and most will be dry with sunshine returning by the end of the day.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle 80s once again with dew point values jumping into the middle 60s, getting a bit more uncomfortable than we've been to start this week.

Thursday

Dry weather will last overnight into the start of the day on Thursday, but Thursday will actually be a better day to catch some showers and thunderstorms. A warm front will be lifting north into Mid- Michigan tomorrow providing more ;fuel for thunderstorms.

It will be hot and humid for the middle half of the week expect highs in the middle 80s with dew points int he middle and upper 60s. By Thursday afternoon showers and thunderstorms will roll in with a better chance for folks to see a soaking rain.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.