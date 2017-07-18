Owosso eases up on public drinking ordinance

Leaders of a Mid-Michigan city are easing up on its public drinking ordinance.

Members of the Owosso City Council voted for the change Monday night.

Now, certain events will be able to serve alcohol - such as vendors who want to offer samples at the local farmer's market.

"If they're gonna let people just have fun in a controlled way and not arrest people and put them through the judicial system...I'm for it," resident Roger Snyder said.

The goal is to bring in more business and tourism.

