Mott Community College hosts summer career fair

Mott Community College will host a summer career fair Tuesday.

More than 50 area employers will be on hand from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the college's Northern Tier Center in Clio.

Guests can get career information, plus a chance to brush up on their job-seeking skills.

You're asked to dress professionally and bring along copies of your resume.

