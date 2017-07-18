Mott Community College hosts summer career fair - WNEM TV 5

Mott Community College hosts summer career fair

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Mott Community College will host a summer career fair Tuesday. 

More than 50 area employers will be on hand from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the college's Northern Tier Center in Clio. 

Guests can get career information, plus a chance to brush up on their job-seeking skills. 

You're asked to dress professionally and bring along copies of your resume. 

For more information on the career fair, click here

