MSU athletic trainer involved in crash that killed woman, child

A man involved in a crash that killed a woman and child has been identified as an athletic trainer at Michigan State University.

Our CBS affiliates at WLNS report Todd Moyer, 37, was driving southbound on US-23 Friday when his pick-up truck hit the back of another car.

The driver of the second vehicle, 35-year-old Gladys Johnson, and her passenger, 5-year-old Za-Kira Johnson, were both pronounced dead at the scene, WLNS reported.

MSU men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo issued the following statement to WLNS about the deadly crash:

“We are aware of the July 14 fatal accident in Monroe County involving Todd Moyer, associate strength and conditioning coach. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims’ family during this difficult time. I can’t imagine the pain they are feeling in losing two family members so tragically and so suddenly. As the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office continues their investigation, we will be monitoring the situation.”

The crash remains under investigation.

