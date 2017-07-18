Mailman pays back 5-year-old Kool-Aid salesman

A boy who gave his mailman a cool drink on a hot day got an unexpected payback for his kindness.

Our CNN affiliates at WXYZ in Detroit report 5-year-old Adam Houssami was giving out Kool-Aid during a hot summer day when he offered his mailman a cup.

The mailman didn’t have any money for the drink, but Adam still let him cool down.

Adam and his mother, Krista, said they didn’t think anything of it until they received a letter in the mail the following week.

The mailman had written a note, and included a $20 bill to thank Adam for his generosity.

"Adam - Remember last week you were selling Kool-Aid on a hot day? I didn't have any money but you offered me Kool-Aid anyways. Thanks man! I was really thirsty. Good things happen to people like you. Stay cool dude - Mailman."

