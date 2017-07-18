Scam Alert: Police warn about DTE Energy scam

A Mid-Michigan police department is warning businesses and residents alike about a telephone scam going around.

Marlette Police Department said scammers are calling local businesses and private residents posing at DTE Energy. The caller informs them they have a late payment and that their service will be disconnected unless they receive a payment over the telephone.

The scammer asks the business or person to pay via Western Union or by purchasing a pre-paid credit card or I-Tunes card.

If you get a similar phone call, the energy company offers the following tips to avoid becoming a victim of fraud:

Ask for identification - Pull out your most recent DTE bill and ask the caller to tell you the account number and the amount due

Caller I.D. may indicate the call is from DTE Energy, but if you suspect the call could be fraudulent, hang up and call DTE at 800-477-4747 to speak with a customer service representative

If you have received a call of this nature and believe you may be a victim of fraud, contact local police immediately

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.