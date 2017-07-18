Scam Alert: Police warn about DTE Energy scam - WNEM TV 5

Scam Alert: Police warn about DTE Energy scam

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MARLETTE, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan police department is warning businesses and residents alike about a telephone scam going around. 

Marlette Police Department said scammers are calling local businesses and private residents posing at DTE Energy. The caller informs them they have a late payment and that their service will be disconnected unless they receive a payment over the telephone.

The scammer asks the business or person to pay via Western Union or by purchasing a pre-paid credit card or I-Tunes card.

If you get a similar phone call, the energy company offers the following tips to avoid becoming a victim of fraud:

  • Ask for identification - Pull out your most recent DTE bill and ask the caller to tell you the account number and the amount due
  • Caller I.D. may indicate the call is from DTE Energy, but if you suspect the call could be fraudulent, hang up and call DTE at 800-477-4747 to speak with a customer service representative
  • If you have received a call of this nature and believe you may be a victim of fraud, contact local police immediately

