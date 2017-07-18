Couple on motorcycle killed after van runs stop sign

A husband and wife are dead after authorities say a van ran a stop sign in Tuscola County.

It happened about 6:31 p.m. on Monday, July 17 at the intersection of Irish Road and Millington Road.

Investigators said a black panel van driven by a 48-year-old Flint man drove through a stop sign heading north on Irish Road.

The van was hit by a 2015 Harley Davidson traveling west on Millington Road, police said. The motorcycle had two passengers, a husband and wife.

The husband, a 64-year-old man from Davison, died at the scene. His wife, 58, was airlifted to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw where she later died from her injuries.

Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, officials said.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but the accident remains under investigation.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.