Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $232 million

You still have time to grab a ticket, and maybe become Michigan’s newest millionaire.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $232 million for tonight’s drawing.

That’s a cash option of $143 million.

Tonight’s prize is the largest Mega Millions jackpot in 2017.

The last Michigan player to win the Mega Millions jackpot was Kelsey Zachow, of Port Huron. Zachow won the game’s $66 million jackpot in June 2014.

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday evening.

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday evening.

