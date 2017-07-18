West Michigan man says he almost lost leg due to brown recluse spider bite

Another West Michigan man is now saying he nearly lost his leg after a bite from the venomous brown recluse spider.

An Allegan father says the spider bite continues to produce painful and nasty side effects.

It has been two months, and the blistering sore on Levi Corke’s leg still hasn’t healed.

“They are trying to close the wound, since it is so far out they are trying to push it back together. If that doesn’t work and with my veins, since they’ve been destroyed, I may have to go under the knife.”

Corke says a brown recluse spider that took up residence in a brush pile near his home is to blame. Similar to one he found and killed.

“That is him, I know that is one actually.”

The father of four said he never used to have a problem with spiders. But that changed when he claims the insect bit him, causing a wound the size of a golf ball.

“The spider actually bit my vein. Straight on my vein, so when the poison was injected it went straight into my vein.”

When his wife recognized the dangerous symptoms, she forced him to see a doctor.

“I had a low-grade fever for a while, I just didn’t feel right. My muscles were really achy.”

By then the skin had started turning dark and had become a deep sore.

“In all honesty I had no idea, I had literally no idea. I was going to work for a month. I was at work for a month prior to before it all started getting worse and worse and worse.”

After being examined, he said doctors determined the venom had started eating away at his skin.

“You definitely have some necrosis, I was like, necrosis, what is that? They were like, tissue that has rotted. What do you mean rotted? They were like something has literally started eating the tissue inside your wound.”

And two months and rounds of antibiotics later, Corke said he is grateful the bite wasn’t fatal.

“If I didn’t have bad luck, I wouldn’t have luck at all.”

