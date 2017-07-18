Man found unconscious in vehicle, baby strapped in car seat

A man was found passed out in his car and police officers found a baby in the vehicle with him.

It happened shortly after midnight on July 14.

Mt. Pleasant Police public information officer Jeff Browne confirms that officers were called to the 1100 block of Elm Street and found the man passed out in his car.

The vehicle was running but was in park; officers also found an eight-month old inside.

A witness thought the child may have been in the vehicle with the unconscious man about 30 minutes before police arrived.

The 38-year-old Lansing man was taken to the hospital, suspected of being highly intoxicated.

He was later jailed for disorderly conduct and child neglect.

The child is okay and was turned over to Child Protective Services.

The relationship between the child and man is still unclear.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.