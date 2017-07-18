Woman stabs boyfriend while driving in Bay City

Authorities say a lover's quarrel led to a man being stabbed multiple times by his girlfriend.

It happened about 2:52 a.m. Tuesday, July 18 at the intersection of Washington Avenue and 7th Street on the east side of Bay City.

Investigators said the woman, a 19-year-old from Bridgeport, stabbed her boyfriend inside a car and then drove away, leaving him at the intersection.

The 23-year-old Bridgeport man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

The woman was arrested when she went to the hospital where her boyfriend was being treated, according to police.

She's now being held in the Bay County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation and charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.