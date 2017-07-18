Motorcycle rider killed after being thrown into oncoming traffic

One man is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle into oncoming traffic.

It happened on July 17 at 4:45 p.m. in the Ogemaw County community of Prescott.

The Ogemaw County Sheriff told TV5 that four men were riding motorcycles on Sage Lake Road when one, while going at a slow speed, hit the shoulder, causing the motorcycle to flip him into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the pick-up truck tried to avoid the motorcycle driver, but couldn’t, and ran him over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was wearing a helmet, and the investigation continues.

