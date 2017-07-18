Motorcycle rider killed after being thrown into oncoming traffic - WNEM TV 5

Motorcycle rider killed after being thrown into oncoming traffic

Posted: Updated:
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

One man is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle into oncoming traffic.

It happened on July 17 at 4:45 p.m. in the Ogemaw County community of Prescott.

The Ogemaw County Sheriff told TV5 that four men were riding motorcycles on Sage Lake Road when one, while going at a slow speed, hit the shoulder, causing the motorcycle to flip him into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the pick-up truck tried to avoid the motorcycle driver, but couldn’t, and ran him over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was wearing a helmet, and the investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.