Baby fox with broken leg captured in East Tawas - WNEM TV 5

Baby fox with broken leg captured in East Tawas

EAST TAWAS, MI (WNEM) -

What does the fox say? Probably, thank you.

Michigan State Police posted a picture today that showed Trooper Phillips with a baby fox.

The fox was caught in East Tawas on Monday and it had a broken leg.

The fox was sent to Animal Rescue for Kritters, or A.R.K., to recover.

