1 killed, 5 escape house fire

One woman was killed, and several pets are dead, but five others escaped after a fire broke out at a home in Shiawassee County.

On July 17 at 11:07 a.m., 911 received a call about a fire at a home on South Lyons Road.

When a sheriff’s deputy arrived, five people, including three children, had already evacuated the house; but 42-year-old Lee Bashant was still trapped inside.

While the first deputy on the scene tried to get into the home, he was kept back by the heavy smoke and fire.

Seven departments responded but crews were unable to rescue Bashant from the fire that caused the floor and roof of the home to collapse.

She, along with two family dogs and other pets died in the fire.

Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said he believes Bashant may have had medical issues that could have prevented her from leaving the house on her own.

Her husband was at work at the time of the fire.

Donations for the family are being accepted at the Red Cross location on M-52 in Owosso from 10- 2 p.m.

The Corunna Bible Chapel is also accepting donations, you’re asked to call Pastor Hadley at (989) 277-6205 to set-up a time.

A gofundme page has also been created to raise money, you can find it here.

Nelson House funeral home in Owosso will be handling the funeral arrangements.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.