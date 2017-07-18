Styx heading to Rockin' the River

Are you ready to rock by the river?

Bay City Concerts has announced that Styx will headline Rockin’ the River on Friday, September 8 at Veterans Memorial Park in Bay City.

Brent James and The Vintage Youth will open for the rock band that boasts hits like Paradise, Mr. Roboto, and Crystal Ball.

You can get tickets starting on August 5 at Prime Brothers Furniture, Graff Bay City, and Rico’s Saginaw.

Tickets bought on August 5 will cost you $30 for general admission and $45 for a VIP ticket.

After that, general admission tickets will be $35.

