Fishing boat catches fire, sinks near Ludington; 5 rescued - WNEM TV 5

Fishing boat catches fire, sinks near Ludington; 5 rescued

LUDINGTON, MI (AP) -

A recreational fishing boat has sunk in Lake Michigan after catching fire.

The Ludington Daily News reports all five people aboard the 31-foot boat were rescued, and one was treated for smoke inhalation.

A crew on a nearby fishing boat helped the boaters after the fire began Tuesday morning off Ludington State Park. The Coast Guard and local authorities also responded.

The names of the vessel and the occupants were not immediately available.

