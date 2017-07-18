Volunteers help with project for veteran organization

More than 70 people came out on Tuesday to help local veterans.

Army veteran Dan Burrows said it is great to see people donate their time to help out veterans in their community.

"Oh this is great. We can't tell everybody how much we appreciate this, all of the volunteers here to come over and help us do landscaping, put up fences and all the things we've gotten from Home Depot," Burrows said.

Burrows is the commander of the Davison Veterans of Foreign Wars, which is planning to move to a new location a little more than two miles from its current location.

Judy Custer, district community director for Home Depot, jumped at the chance to lend a hand.

"We just love it, helping veterans and giving back to them. Because of them we are free, ya know? And Home Depot has taken a major focus on veterans the past several years," Custer said.

The move to the new location is not only benefiting the VFW, but also the children in the community.

"In the future we'll have a new ball diamond here and maybe a soccer field for the kids because that's what we're all for is helping out the vets coming home and all their young kids," Burrows said.

Burrows said the new location will be up and running once the organization gets enough money to complete the move.

In the meantime, Custer is excited about what kids can learn from this experience.

"I think we set a good example for the children to see what it's like to give back and help your community," Custer said.

Custer hopes the Davison VFW members will be moved in the new location by fall of 2019.

