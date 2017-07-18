Sheriff's office: Man arrested after threatening to kill 2

A 43-year-old Lake man was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill two other men.

David Mester was arrested in Isabella County on Monday.

The incident stemmed from a fight that reportedly took place late Sunday night. The fight happened in the area of S. Finley Lake Avenue and Surrey Road in Clare County's Surrey Township, the Clare County Sheriff's Office said.

After the fight, 26-year-old Kevin Emery went to his uncle's house on the 2200 block of Alice Street and Mester followed him, the sheriff's office said.

Emery's uncle, 47-year-old James Snell, came out of his residence.

That's when Mester exited his vehicle with a handgun, pointed it at Snell and said he was going to shoot him and his nephew, the sheriff's office said.

Mester then left the area. He was later arrested at a home in Isabella County.

He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and brandishing a firearm in public. His bond was set at $25,000.

Mester has posted bond and was released from the Clare County Jail.

