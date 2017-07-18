Police investigate owner of country club in possible Ponzi scheme

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the owner of a Mid-Michigan country club in connection to a possible Ponzi scheme.

The sheriff's office received a tip the owner of the Atlas Valley Country Club was exploiting people for money, Sheriff Robert Pickell said.

The sheriff's office searched the country club on Tuesday.

Pickell's office received the tip from the alleged victims' son. They started investigating the case as possible elder abuse, but shifted the investigation to a possible Ponzi scheme, Pickell said.

He said they are investigating the owner of the club and not the club itself. Pickell's agency has obtained four search warrants involving the owner's businesses.

Pickell said his office is looking at everything including finances and business deals.

The country club is located at 8313 Perry Road in Grand Blanc.

