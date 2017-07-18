Isolated showers possible Wednesday

A toasty summer day giving way to a quiet, if not a little muggy, night. The peace we are seeing right now won't last too much longer. We're looking a little stormy as we head into the middle half of the week. Your full breakdown is below.

Overnight

We enjoyed typical summer day from north to south with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures in the middle 80s earlier. Now as we head overnight we are cooling off, but the humidity is sticking around.

If you have late night time plans you will be just fine with partly cloudy skies and temperatures gradually falling into the middle 60s for overnight lows.

Clouds are beginning to fill into the region with a slight chance for isolated showers late overnight into early tomorrow morning. Most of the rain we see will come while most of us are sleeping.

Watch out for some spotty rain early tomorrow morning with temps in the middle 60s as you wake up.

Wednesday

A cold front is currently moving into Mid-Michigan, unfortunately for those of us who need rain, the front is weakening as it pushes through and showers and thunderstorms will be far and few between for Wednesday.

A few folks will wake up to isolated showers, and possibly a thunderstorm during the morning hours tomorrow, but for most it will be dry. It's certainly not a guarantee that you see rain tomorrow, but you may want the umbrella in the car just in case. If you do get lucky, we also don't expect much in the rain gauge.

Once the cold front passes tomorrow morning, shower and thunderstorm chances will diminish. If we can build up enough instability, an isolated shower or storm won't be impossible during the afternoon hours, but overall, we should see clouds break up during the afternoon and most will be dry with sunshine returning by the end of the day.

The weakening cold front will also do little to cool us down. Highs tomorrow will be in the middle 80s once again with dew point values jumping into the middle 60s, getting a bit more uncomfortable than where we started this week.

Thursday

Although we may end the day dry on Wednesday, rain won’t stay away for long. Thursday will be a better day to catch some showers and thunderstorms. A warm front will be lifting north into Mid- Michigan Thursday providing more fuel for thunderstorms.

Showers are storms will move in again late overnight and be heaviest in the morning with just a few lingering showers or storms left over Thursday afternoon. We will dry out again Thursday night into Friday morning.

It will be hot and humid for the middle half of the week as well, expect highs in the middle 80s with dew points in the middle and upper 60s.

