80s continue for Wednesday

Beautiful weather kept on rolling through the second day of the workweek with true July weather in Mid-Michigan. Temperatures in the 80s and plenty of sun certainly provided a great day to be outdoors.

While we have the possibility of some very isolated, minor rain showers this morning, overall pleasant weather will continue in Mid-Michigan today.

Today & Tonight

Shower coverage this morning is rather underwhelming as a cold front is losing its steam as it passes through Mid-Michigan. Those who see a shower should only see a light shower at best and the impact on the morning commute will be minimal.

With the front passing through, we'll have a few more clouds than the past few mornings, but overall we expect that cloud cover to diminish as the day goes on. Plenty of sun is expected through the afternoon and evening, with temperatures reaching into the 80s once again.

Renewed shower and thunderstorm activity later on this afternoon is expected to be off to our south, so your outdoor evening plans should be just fine. Of course, if anything changes, we'll let you know.

Temperatures will be mild during the evening and overnight period, with lows staying the 60s once again. Skies will be clear for a good chunk of the night before clouds start increasing as we approach the morning commute Thursday.

