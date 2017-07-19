80s continue for Wednesday, storms arrive tomorrow

Beautiful conditions keeps on rolling with true July weather in Mid-Michigan. Temperatures in the 80s and plenty of sun certainly provided a great day to be outdoors. We still have plenty of time left if you want to soak up a little more sun, enjoy it now as we do have rain in the forecast for tomorrow morning.

Tonight

Drink plenty of water and don't forget the sunscreen! Hot and muggy across the region with temperatures still in the upper 80s early this evening. We will be slowly cooling into the lower 80s by dinner time before we cool into the 60s for overnight lows. Humidity will definitely be noticeable all evening long with dew point values in the 60s.

We are thankfully dry this evening with any and all rain staying to our south (at least for now). Your Wednesday night plan should be perfect with nothing weather wise to detract from your activities.

Skies will be clear for a good chunk of the night before clouds start increasing as we approach the morning commute Thursday.

Thursday

Thunderstorms will roll into the region Thursday just in time for the morning commute. A complex of showers and storms will arrive in our Western counties right around daybreak and then progress east through the morning.

Storms tomorrow do have the potential to be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Mid-Michigan under a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather tomorrow. Genesee, Shiawassee, and Lapeer counties are under a Slight risk (15%) for severe storms. The main threats with storms tomorrow morning will be heavy downpours, damaging winds, and the potential for small hail.

The bulk of our storm activity will take place tomorrow morning, the complex of storms will exit to our east by tomorrow afternoon shortly after the lunch hour. Behind that system will see some lingering showers hang out until the evening hours. By the time the sun sets tomorrow we will be dry.

Although we will see rain tomorrow it will do little to help with the heat and humidity. Highs will once again be in the upper 80s with plenty of humidity.

Friday & the Weekend

After Thursday storms will be be quiet, but only for a short time. Friday will feature mostly clear skies with highs in the middle and upper 80s and yes...more humidity.

We will be dry during the day Friday so get all the outdoor chores done during the daylight hours. As we head into the overnight time frame another complex of showers an thunderstorms will roll in for Friday night into Saturday.

Right now the weekend is looking pretty rainy with thunderstorms possible both Saturday and Sunday. Stick with TV-5 for updates as we get closer to the weekend.

