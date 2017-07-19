Police investigate shooting on Saginaw's east side - WNEM TV 5

Police investigate shooting on Saginaw's east side

By Michael Turner, News Producer
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating a shooting on Saginaw's east side.

It happened on Essling Street between Norman and Needham around 3:15 a.m.

According to a Saginaw Police Department spokesperson, multiple shots were fired.

It is not clear if anyone was hit at this time.

