Light Up The City week 5

The 2017 edition of "Light Up The City" is set to continue Wednesday in Saginaw.

Hospitality hour begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by a community walk from Covenant Healthcare at Stone Street and Congress Avenue.

The "Light Up The City" program provides free outdoor light bulbs for residents to illuminate there property and, it encourages neighbors to get together to combat crime on their streets.

Events are held at different locations each Wednesday through August 23rd.

