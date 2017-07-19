6 Michigan beaches closed, 3 under contamination advisory

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 9 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

In Mid-Michigan that includes three closed beaches in Mid-Michigan and two under a contamination advisory.

Here is a list of the beaches that are closed:

*Saginaw Bay – Lake Huron- South Linwood Beach Township Park in Bay County

*Lake Huron- Wagener County Park in Huron County

*Kiwassee Lake – Stratford Woods Park Beach in Midland County

White Lake- Maple Park in Muskegon County

Cass Lake – Pontiac Yacht Club in Oakland County

Scotch Lake – Scotch Lake Residents in Oakland County

Here is a list of the beaches that have a contamination advisory in effect:

*Ross Lake- Beaverton City Park in Gladwin County

*Saginaw Bay - Lake Huron - Arenac County Park in Arenac County

Lake Erie- Luna Pier City Beach in Monroe County

* indicates beach in Mid-Michigan.

