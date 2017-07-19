8 Michigan beaches closed, 6 under contamination advisory - WNEM TV 5

8 Michigan beaches closed, 6 under contamination advisory

MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 14 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

In Mid-Michigan that includes four beaches that are closed and three beaches under a contamination advisory.

Here is a list of the beaches that are closed:

  • *Saginaw Bay- Lake Huron- South Linwood Beach Township Park in Bay County 
  • *Saginaw Bay- Lake Huron- Bay City State Recreation Area in Bay County
  • *Lake Huron- Port Crescent State Park- Day Use in Huron County 
  • *Lake Huron- Sleeper State Park in Huron County 
  • Lake St. Clair- St. Clair Shores Memorial Park in Macomb County   
  • Lake St. Clair- H.C.M.A. - Lake St. Clair Metropark Beach in Macomb County   
  • Detroit River- Belle Isle Beach in Wayne County  
  • Eagle Lake- Lakeland Estates in Oakland County   

Here is a list of the beaches that have a contamination advisory in effect:

  • *Ross Lake- Beaverton City Park in Gladwin County     
  • *Houghton Lake- Houghton Lake Heights in Roscommon County 
  • *Lake St. Helen - Richfield Township Public Fishing Site in Roscommon County 
  • Grand Traverse Bay-West-Sunset Park in Grand Traverse County    
  • Good Harbor Creek- Good Harbor Creek Outlet in Leelanau County    
  • Otter Creek- Sleeping Bear Dunes- Otter Creek in Benzie County  

Click here for the lists on the Department of Environmental Quality.

* indicates beach in Mid-Michigan.

