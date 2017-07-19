Lucky Michigander is a millionaire after Mega Millions drawing - WNEM TV 5

Lucky Michigander is a millionaire after Mega Millions drawing

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

It wasn’t the grand prize, but a Michigander did win $1 million in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The lucky player matched the five white balls, 08-12-23-51-73, in Tuesday’s drawing to win the million dollars.

The ticket was bought at the BP gas station, 15255 Hall Road in Macomb.

This is the second time in two weeks that a Michigan player has won $1 million playing Mega Millions.

On July 4, a player won $1 million with a ticket that was bought at the Exxon gas station, located at 24938 Ford Road in Dearborn Heights.

You can catch the Mega Millions drawings every Tuesday and Friday on TV5 news at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.