Lucky Michigander is a millionaire after Mega Millions drawing

It wasn’t the grand prize, but a Michigander did win $1 million in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The lucky player matched the five white balls, 08-12-23-51-73, in Tuesday’s drawing to win the million dollars.

The ticket was bought at the BP gas station, 15255 Hall Road in Macomb.

This is the second time in two weeks that a Michigan player has won $1 million playing Mega Millions.

On July 4, a player won $1 million with a ticket that was bought at the Exxon gas station, located at 24938 Ford Road in Dearborn Heights.

You can catch the Mega Millions drawings every Tuesday and Friday on TV5 news at 11 p.m.

