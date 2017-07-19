Linden child care home has license suspended

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), has suspended the license of a Genesee County family child care home provider.

A suspension, and notice of intent to revoke the child care certificate of registration for Jana Walsh, at 325 Murphy St in Linden, has been issued by officials.

It happened after a July 13, 2017, complaint investigation found violations of the Child Care Organizations Act, according to officials.

Effective July 13, Walsh was prohibited from operating a family child care home at any address. She must also tell all the parents of children in her care that her certificate of registration has been suspended and that she can’t care for children.

According to LARA, Walsh has been licensed since March 1, 1994.

Walsh has the right to appeal the suspension.

