Breaking: Missing woman last seen at gas station

Police are asking for your help tracking down a missing woman.

Brianna Vibert, 24, was last seen at the Marathon Gas Station at 3635 Miller Road in Genesee County on Saturday, July 15.

Surveillance cameras show her getting into a red Pontiac Aztek with an unknown man at around 1 a.m.

Flint Township Police report Brianna is 5’9”, weighs 120 pounds, has red hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are trying to figure out if she is voluntarily missing, or if she is endangered.

If you have any information on her whereabouts or the identity of the man in the surveillance pictures, call Detective Douglas Hart at the Flint Township Police Department at (810) 600-3250.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.