WantedWednesday: Searching for Cory Nicholson

He’s wanted on a criminal bench warrant for probation violation, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down Cory Wayne Nicholson.

Nicholson, 28, is 5’10” and weighs approximately 205 pounds.

He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Midland Police at (989) 839-4713.

