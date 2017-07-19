#WantedWednesday: Searching for Cory Nicholson - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Searching for Cory Nicholson

Posted: Updated:
Cory Nicholson (Source: Midland Police Dept.) Cory Nicholson (Source: Midland Police Dept.)
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

He’s wanted on a criminal bench warrant for probation violation, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down Cory Wayne Nicholson.

Nicholson, 28, is 5’10” and weighs approximately 205 pounds.

He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Midland Police at (989) 839-4713.

