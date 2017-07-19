Small plane crash lands, flips over in Midland County

A Mid-Michigan man is okay after his plane crash-landed and flipped over on a grass landing strip.

It happened on July 18 at around 6 p.m. on the landing strip just to the west of South Castor Road and south of Redstone Road in Midland County’s Jasper Township.

Investigators report that Ronald Schultz, 79, from Jasper Township, was alone in his 1959 Piper Pacer single engine plane when he started coming in for a landing.

When he was descending the plane’s landing gear struck the top of some corn that was to the east of the landing strip. That caused the plane to lose speed and it pulled the plane towards the ground.

The plane’s wheels hit South Castor Road, damaging the landing gear.

Once the plane made it to the landing strip, it was almost to a stop when the nose tipped down, hitting the ground, and causing the plane to flip over.

The pilot had a cut on his finger and a bump on his head. He was treated at the scene and released.

The investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

