I-475 ramp to I-75 closed for overnight repairs

The ramp from northbound I-475 to northbound I-75 in Genesee County will be closed for overnight repairs, Wednesday, July 19.

Drivers are encouraged to take northbound I-475 to Pierson Road, to northbound I-75.

The closure is expected to be in place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

An additional night of closure may be required dependent on weather and additional delays.

The work is part of an overall $4.2 million investment in preventive maintenance to the northbound I-475 pavement between I-475 and the CSX Railroad bridge. 

