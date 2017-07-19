Community comes together to buy digital speed sign

Local residents and community groups come together to get a digital speed sign for their village.

Shepherd Police Chief Sawyer said that about a month ago a village resident asked him about getting a digital speed sign for their community.

While the chief said he agreed with the idea, it was out of the budget.

A few days later, the chief said he had three checks on his desk, and now the digital radar sign is on its way.

The sign will give a digital reading of a driver’s speed and is portable so it can be moved around the village.

