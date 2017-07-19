Breaking: Officer shot, suspect killed in Saginaw Township

Saginaw Township Police are on the scene of a police-involved shooting.

Officers are at W. Michigan and Leo in Saginaw County after a Saginaw Township police officer was shot.

That officer's condition is unclear at this time.

An officer arrested a male driver on suspicion of drunk driving and had the driver handcuffed in the backseat of a police cruiser, police said.

Somehow that driver was able to get their handcuffed hands in front of them. At that point, the arresting officer pulled over and called for assistance.

The assisting officer is the one who was shot.

The driver that was under arrest reached for a gun and was shot and killed by one of the officers, police said.

The Michigan State Police are taking over the investigation.

No other details have been released, we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.