Local ambulance service shuts down - WNEM TV 5

Local ambulance service shuts down

Posted: Updated:
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Genesee County ambulance service has shut down.

Universal EMS ceased operations at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Bruce Trevithick, with Genesee County Medical Control.

Universal was a smaller EMS service who mainly did medical transport work, Trevithick said.

There are still seven other ambulance companies still operating in Genesee County.

