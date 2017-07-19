Apple Mountain will not open ski slopes this winter

Apple Mountain will not open its ski slopes this winter.

The Freeland business said several repairs need to be made before they can reopen the slopes.

"Since the slopes are also used during golf season looking into and/or making these repairs has not been possible, therefore not allowing us to open for the 2017/18 ski season. We hope to further evaluate upon conclusion of golf season to ensure we are able to continue providing a first-class guest experience," Apple Mountain said on its website.

The rest of the business will continue as normal including the Mountain View Restaurant, golf course and conference center.

"We thank you for your continued support, and look forward to continuing our rich history as an asset to the community for many years to come," Apple Mountain said.

