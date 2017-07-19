What proposed road patrol millage means for residents

A Mid-Michigan county is set to vote on a police program aimed at keeping hundreds of families safe.

In a few weeks families in Tuscola County will vote on a millage to keep the sheriff's office's road patrol.

Jennifer Leitezel, public relations for Citizens for Better Government, said she believes people underestimate the many duties of the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.

"They don't just write tickets," Leitezel said.

The road patrol is funded through county millage money for 9/10 of a mill.

Sheriff Glen Skrent said with rising costs that amount just won't be enough to keep the community safe.

"There are many times that we've only had one deputy on the road in the county and with today's problems that just isn't enough," Skrent said.

Skrent said in order to increase safety the millage needs to be raised to 1.3 to 3 mill. Which is an additional $17 a year from each homeowner whose house is worth at least $80,000.

He said this will allow the sheriff's office to hire and fill the necessary positions.

"With this extra increase it will give us two people on the road at all times plus a K-9 unit," Skrent said.

That can only happen if the county votes to renew the increased millage.

Even though it might be a little extra money out of residents' pockets, Leitezel said safety should be the number one priority.

"We need to keep our community safe and in order to keep our community, our children, our seniors, everyone safe we need that safety net for the road patrol," Leitezel said.

