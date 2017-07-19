Cash reward offered for wanted man

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man.

Brandon Franks, 30, is wanted for probation violation. He was on probation for a larceny and theft charge.

Franks is 6 feet tall and 178 pounds.

He drives a maroon Buick Lacross and may be in the Flint, Shiawassee or Saginaw area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

