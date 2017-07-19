Thunderstorms for the Thursday morning commute



Wednesday brought us another scorching summer day. Highs in the 80s with plenty of humidity and plenty of sun. For Thursday, we are trading the sunglasses for the umbrella. Thunderstorms will arrive around daybreak with gusty winds and the potential for some strong storms.

Should any warnings be issued tomorrow you can find them on our Alerts page.

Overnight

Mild and muggy for the overnight hours. Temperatures are sliding into the middle 60s. You’ll want the AC on tonight as we are still dealing with plenty of humidity.

Despite the sticky feeling outside, we are thankfully dry overnight. Skies will be clear for a good chunk of the overnight hours before clouds start increasing as we approach Thursday morning with rain not far behind.

Thursday

Thunderstorms will roll into the region early Thursday just in time for the morning commute. Have the umbrella ready to go and be prepared to add a few minutes to your morning drive just in case.

A complex of showers and storms will arrive in our western counties right around daybreak and then progress east through the morning.

Storms tomorrow do have the potential to be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Mid-Michigan under a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather tomorrow. Genesee, Shiawassee, and Lapeer counties are under a Slight risk (15%) for severe storms. The main threats with storms tomorrow morning will be heavy downpours, damaging winds, and the potential for small hail.

The bulk of our storm activity will take place tomorrow morning, the complex of storms will exit to our east by tomorrow afternoon shortly after the lunch hour. Behind that system will see some lingering showers hang out until the evening hours. By the time the sun sets tomorrow we will be dry.

Although we will see rain tomorrow it will do little to help with the heat and humidity. Highs will once again be in the upper 80s with plenty of humidity.

Friday & the Weekend

After Thursday storms will be quiet, but only for a short time. Friday will feature mostly clear skies during the day with highs in the middle and upper 80s and yes...continued humidity.

We will be dry during the day Friday so get all the outdoor chores done during the daylight hours. As we head into the overnight time frame Friday another complex of showers and thunderstorms will roll lasting into the day on Saturday.

Right now the weekend is looking pretty rainy with thunderstorms possible both Saturday and Sunday. Stick with TV-5 for updates as we get closer.

